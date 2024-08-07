SEAFORD, DE -- Seaford city officials will consider a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Norman Eskridge Highway and N. Front Street to address pedestrian safety and traffic concerns.
Seaford native Chandra Phillips calls the intersection a danger zone.
"There is a sign here that says 'Do not turn on red' which people either don't read or ignore and that makes it dangerous," says Phillips. "Also, Dunkin Donuts is right here, and it's very busy, especially in the morning. There's people that get stuck trying to turn into Dunkin Donuts, so it backs traffic up."
Phillips adds that students and many other people walk or bike across the intersection. In December 2022, a man was hit and killed there. It's just one reason why non- profit Bike Delaware helped the city win a grant to fund a feasibility study resulting in a proposed oval shaped roundabout.
Some are calling it "oddly shaped", but people like Nathaniel Titus support it.
"I could see it working as long as it's the right size," says Titus. "There's a lot of truck traffic that comes here whether it be tri-axels or 18-wheelers, so just make sure they can make it around with no problem, and I think it could definitely help."
However, others are worried a potential traffic loop could do more harm than good.
"It's going to be too difficult to try to put it at that intersection because of all the traffic around," says Cannon. "You're going to have to stop all that traffic to actually build it, and there is just going to be a whole bunch of backup."
The Seaford City Council plans to discuss the feasibility study results and proposed roundabout at their next meeting on August 13.