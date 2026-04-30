SEAFORD, Del. - Food Lion is recalling four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef at its Seaford location.
The grocery chain says these four items may contain fragments of processing equipment due to a mechanical issue:
- 73% lean fresh ground beef (all sizes)
- 80% lean fresh ground beef (all sizes)
- 85% lean fresh ground round (all sizes)
- 93% lean fresh ground beef (all sizes)
These products were produced on April 28, and have a sell-by date of April 30.
They say the recall affects only the Seaford store, and with the matching dates.
Food Lion says customers who purchased this ground beef should not eat it and can return it for a refund that is double the original purchase price.
The Seaford Food Lion is located at 22954 Sussex Highway.