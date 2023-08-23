Seaford, DE – The hot topic of discussion in Seaford remains the large gate installed on Magnolia Drive in response to recurring speeding and traffic issues. In a recent town council meeting, residents both for and against the gate made their voices heard. However, as per Seaford Mayor David Genshaw, any removal of the gate is not happening soon.
Mayor Genshaw tells WBOC that while he welcomes the ongoing discussion, a thorough assessment of how the gate has impacted traffic safety in the area is needed. Genshaw suggested that this assessment could take at least 60 to 90 days -- but results are already proving successful.
Genshaw also noted that the Magnolia neighborhood streets simply were not designed to handle the amount of traffic that the new developments in Belle-Ayre brings. With the roads being built in the 1950s, and the new development being built in the last decade.
Carl Brannock, a supporter of the gate's continuation, expressed his belief that the gate has already made the neighborhood safer.
"From the time the gate's come up, it's made a huge difference in the traffic pattern here. At one point, you can get cars coming through 10-15 deep within 5 minutes, with a majority of them going 40 miles per hour." said Brannock
Mayor Genshaw emphasized that despite the inconvenience faced by the Belle-Aire neighborhood due to the gate, the town has a responsibility to prioritize safety.
Roxxane Knight, who attended the meeting and has been advocating for the gate's removal, voiced her dissatisfaction with the town's definition of safety. She argued that residents are now forced to use a potentially more dangerous road, Atlantic Avenue.
"When you say you want to keep safety on one side and not the other side, that's when you have to realize you're separating what safety really means." said Knight.
Mayor Genshaw revealed that plans are in motion to arrange a meeting with the police department, fire department, and the public to further discuss the issue.
Knight said she is looking forward to the meeting, and will keep pushing their cause.
"We're gonna continue to fight, we're gonna continue to ask for the changes, and most of all – we want the gate down, take the gate down." said Knight.