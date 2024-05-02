SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford School District has announced the arrest of a student after school officials say they found the student in possession of a firearm and a knife Thursday.
According to the School District, a search during a disciplinary procedure revealed the weapons and the School Resource Officer immediately intervened while the Seaford Police Department was called to the school. The student was arrested and legal actions are being taken, according to the School District, and faculty and staff are cooperating with law enforcement.
In response to the incident, the Seaford School District says they will implement their Weapons Detection System at Seaford High School Friday, May 3rd. The metal detectors will also be used randomly throughout the rest of the school year in a measure to add a further layer of security.
“We remain committed to providing a safe environment for all students and staff at Seaford High School and throughout our district,” the Seaford School District said in a statement. “Any further updates will be communicated promptly.”
In a social media post Friday, the Seaford Police Department said they would be following up on the incident as more information becomes available.