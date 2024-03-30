SEAFORD, DE - A Seaford man was arrested for his 5th DUI offense Thursday morning in Sussex County.
Troopers responded to a Ford Ranger that had crashed in a ditch on Kaye Road south of Concord Road near Seaford early Thursday morning. Officials spoke to the driver and identified him as 53-year-old Philip Swetz of Seaford, Delaware.
Officials say Swetz showed signs of impairment. He was taken to an area hospital for an unrelated medical issue. While at the hospital, the trooper administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
DSP say Swetz was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody for driving under the influence. Authorities also reported upon a computer check, that Swetz had four prior DUI-related convictions.
Philip Swetz was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,150 secured bond and charged with the below crimes:
- 5th Offense DUI
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Remain within a Single Line