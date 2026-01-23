SEAFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man accused of assaulting a Blades Fire Company EMT while being treated in an ambulance.
Troopers say the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2026, in the 10000 block of Serenity Circle. Police were called for a report of a combative person inside an ambulance. When troopers arrived, they learned 37-year-old Nathan Ennels was being treated by emergency medical personnel.
During treatment, police say Ennels punched an EMT in the face, damaging the responder’s glasses. The EMT suffered minor injuries. Ennels was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.
According to state police, Ennels was released from the hospital the following day and taken into custody at Troop 5. He was charged with second-degree assault for injuring an EMT, a felony, and criminal mischief under $1,000.
Ennels was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.