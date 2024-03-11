SEAFORD, DE - A Seaford man was arrested for DUI and other charges after his vehicle crashed into Slinger's Pizza and Grill.
Seaford Police Department were dispatched around 11:15am Monday morning to the area of Roses, located in the Seaford Village Shopping Center for a welfare check of a driver. The driver was reportedly slumped over the wheel of their vehicle.
Before officials arrived, the call was upgraded to a motor vehicle crash. Seaford Police say it was reported that the vehicle in question crashed into Slinger's Pizza and Grill.
The arriving officers observed a large hole in the outside of the shopping center and found the vehicle deep inside of the restaurant. Witnesses removed a small child from the vehicle. That child was transported to an area hospital out of precaution.
Officials identified the driver as 33-year-old Dustin M. Crockett of Seaford. Crockett was contacted and initially refused medical treatments.
An employee of Slinger's sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Crockett was detained in reference to a DUI investigation. At this time he requested medical treatment and was transported to an area hospital. He was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
He was then taken to Seaford Police Department where he was charged with the following:
-Reckless Endangering
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
-Vehicular Assault
-Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle
-Reckless Driving
-Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
Crockett was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $4000 secured bond.