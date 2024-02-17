Seaford Man Arrested On Drug Charges

SEAFORD, DE - Troopers arrested a man on drug and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 33-year-old William Matthews, of Seaford, on Friday morning.
State Police say on Feb. 16, around 10 a.m., a trooper on patrol near Middleford Road and Old Furnace Road observed a tan Ford Crown Victoria with an equipment violation. Troopers say a traffic stop was conducted and the Ford came to a stop at a home on Hastings Farm Road. Immediately after stopping, troopers say the Ford’s driver, later identified as William Matthews, fled from the car while holding a green container.
A foot chase ensued into the home’s backyard as Matthews disregarded multiple verbal commands by the trooper, according to State Police. Once in the backyard, troopers say they observed Matthews attempting to hide the green container under a shed. Matthews reportedly continued to not comply with verbal commands and was ultimately arrested after a taser deployment was utilized.
Troopers say they recovered the green container, which contained approximately 44 plastic capsules containing crack/cocaine weighing approximately 23.97 grams, a personal use quantity of marijuana, and $111.
Matthews was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Operating a Vehicle with Improper Window Tint
Matthews was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,000 secured bond.