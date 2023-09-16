Seaford Man Arrested on Drug Dealing Charges

SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities say they arrested 41-year-old Eric Davis of Seaford on drug charges.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 14, around 10:30 a.m., the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was conducting patrols in the vicinity of an unoccupied property located on the 22000 block of Neal Road in Lincoln.
State police say the area had been a frequent site for illegal drug activities involving Eric Davis. While patrolling the area, detectives say they observed Davis arriving at an abandoned property in a Chevrolet Silverado.
Authorities say they witnessed what seemed to be several drug deals, so detectives approached Davis and detained him. During the detention, authorities say they saw drugs in plain view on the center console of his car. The detectives subsequently obtained search warrants for Davis’s vehicle, the abandoned property, and a camper on the property.
Troopers say the search led to the recovery of the following evidence:
- 26,013 bags containing approximately 182 grams of suspected heroin
- 4.13 grams of crack cocaine
- Over $1,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
Davis was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts
Davis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash bond.