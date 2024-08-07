SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police have charged a man with attempted murder after they were called to a home on reports of a physical domestic incident Tuesday.
Police say they were called to a home on Planters Drive on August 6th at about 5:45 p.m. on reports of a domestic fight. Upon arrival, investigators say they could hear a struggle from outside the home and attempted to force entry. The victim was then able to escape the home and told police the suspect was still inside. Police say the suspect then attempted to barricade the doors. A perimeter was formed before the suspect, Jeremy Powell, 38, of Seaford, was located inside and arrested, according to authorities.
The victim was flown to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. Police say the victim is currently listed as stable.
Powell has been charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
Powell was taken to the Department of Corrections on a $1.1 million cash bail.
Police say they also learned Powell had an active warrant from the Delaware State Police for Breach of Release, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering.