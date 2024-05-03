Seaford, DE - The Seaford Police Department is actively searching for a man who they say struck a Probation and Parole vehicle as he sped away from authorities Thursday.
Police say on May 2nd, officers were called to the area of Bridgeville Highway and Dutton Ave to assist Probation and Parole Officers. Probation and Parole Officers were attempting to contact Gerald Watkins, 51, of Seaford, regarding a breach of release warrant, according to authorities. When officers located Watkins in a stopped car, they began exiting their vehicle when Watkins sped off, striking their vehicle in the process, according to Seaford Police.
Watkins then drove off to Bridgeville Highway, where police say he abandoned his car and fled on foot into the nearby woods. Police, including Delaware State Police and a K9, searched the area but could not locate Watkins.
Another warrant has been issued for Watkins’ arrest on charges of Reckless Endangering, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, Resisting Arrest, and other traffic-related charges.
Police ask anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts to contact them at 302-629-6645 or via the Seaford Police Department Facebook page.