...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&