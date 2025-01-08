scales of justice

SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the conviction of a Seaford man for the rape of a then-12-year-old child in 2023.

According to the DOJ, Fidel Chamorro-Ramirez, who was 18 at the time, raped a 12-year-old in the child’s Seaford home on June 1, 2023. Chamorro-Ramirez was convicted on December 10, 2024, of second-degree rape in Sussex County Superior Court.

"The defendant's actions are incomprehensible,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Protecting our children is absolutely paramount. I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their dedication in this case as we look forward to the sentencing. Our hearts are with the victim and their family.”

Chamorro-Ramirez’s sentencing is currently scheduled for February 7. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years and up to 25 years in prison.

