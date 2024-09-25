SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Music and Education Institute is seeking funds to provide both low cost and free music lessons to students.
Alana Carver, the non-profit's business manager, told WBOC that the school is working to be fully funded by grants, scholarships, and donations. Carver estimates that it would cost $128,000 to provide free lessons to all of their musicians.
According to Carver, a program like this in Seaford is important. She said they have multiple students who live below the poverty line.
"I have a lot of parents who come in and they're digging pennies out of their cars to finish making payments," Carver said. "I never wanna have to tell a parent 'oh sorry you weren't able to dig that extra 5 dollars in change from your car for a lesson'."
To start working towards their goal, Carver said they will be asking the Sussex County Council for $6,000 in grants at the council's meeting next Tuesday.
"It gives the students half an hour of dedicated attention from an adult every week, which is not something most of them get," Carver said. "Especially when mom and dad are working. It gives them some stability that I think is really important for kids."
Music director Howard Greene agreed. He said the school's mission has always been to keep lesson costs low.
"It's important because we get the children off the streets," Green said. "Those that have talent but don't know they have talent."
The school will reopen their doors at their new location on October 1st. The business manager said they hope to continue working towards their $128,000 goal after reopening.
Those interested in learning more about the school, or donating to the school, should visit their Facebook page for more information.