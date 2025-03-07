SEAFORD, Del. -- City of Seaford officials are looking to offer a payment plan that levels out monthly utility payments for customers as they deal with rising costs.
On Friday, WBOC spoke with Seaford resident Tiffany Vazquez, who says she is fed up with paying ridiculously high electricity bills. Her bills in January and February of this year are nearly $400 higher than bills from the previous two months. She says her utility usage does not reflect the difference.
"This is the highest that I've ever experienced," says Vazquez. "Any type of electric, and on top of that, they don't even offer you a payment plan."
But that may not be the case for long. Seaford Mayor Matt MacCoy says city officials are considering approving a Budget Billing Program. It would level out monthly payments by averaging usage over 12 months.
"Our residents are facing the pinch like everybody else is," says MacCoy. "Everyone has higher electric bills than they thought and higher energy bills. So we want to take a measure to give our City Council some options to look at and help our residents out."
The Seaford City Council will vote on the plan at its meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.