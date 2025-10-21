SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is reporting an increase in vehicle thefts in the region and is urging car owners to take precautions.
According to police, Kia and Hyundai vehicles are especially being targeted due to internet trends. Kia and Hyundai owners are urged to check with local dealerships about manufacturer updates and wheel lock programs.
Seaford Police advise drivers to always lock their doors and remove keys and other valuables from the car. Parking in well-lit areas can also help deter thefts, and police say drivers should consider adding lighting to driveways or front yards. Authorities also suggest adding alarms, steering wheel locks, or brake pedal locks.
Police tell neighbors to be on the lookout for individuals looking in vehicle windows or pulling on car doors and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.