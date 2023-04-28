SEAFORD, Del. - Police say they are investigating shots fired in the area North Street and Collins Avenue.
Seaford Police say it happened on Apr. 28 around 1:55 a.m. Officers say there were reports of a person struck by gunfire, but no victims were found, so local hospitals were notified.
Officers continued to search and reportedly found a single shell casing in the road on North Street. Police say no victim has come forward in this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Matt Mills in the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648.