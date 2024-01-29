SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department is alerting neighbors to a recent increase in theft from vehicles in the City.
The Department says the recent uptick also saw one car that was stolen and set on fire, and two other cars with damage to the door locks and steering columns. The thefts occurred on N. Hall St., N Front St., and near the Seaford Motel 6, among others, police say.
Each of the vehicles targeted in the thefts were Kia models except for one, according to authorities.
Police advise drivers to do the following to prevent thefts:
-Lock your vehicle
-Do not leave valuables in your vehicle
-Park in well-lit areas when possible
-Use motion lights and/or security cameras
-Use anti-theft devices - car alarm or tracking device
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating the incidents and ask anyone with information to call them at 302-629-6645.