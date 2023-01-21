DELAWARE - The MERR institute is reminding beachgoers and boaters to be on the lookout for seals.
The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. (MERR) say seals are visiting Delaware for the winter months. According to MERR, four different species of seals visit the waterways, and can often be seen resting on rocks, docks, beaches, and other areas throughout the state.
MERR says if you see a seal, keep a minimum distance of 150 feet from the animal, and keep pets on a leash so they don't disturb it. Boaters must maintain a distance of 300 feet from seals in the water.
MERR advises people not to approach, feed, or otherwise interact with the animal. Seals are wild creatures and can bite if they feel threatened, as well as transmit disease through direct contact.
MERR says the best thing to do is to keep a safe distance and report sightings to MERR at the 24-hour stranding reporting hotline at (302) 228-5029.
Specialists from MERR will evaluate the seal and provide rescue if needed. In the case of a healthy seal, MERR say they will set up a watch throughout the day to help the seal rest undisturbed and provide information to beachgoers.
For more information, please visit the MERR website at www.merrinstitute.org.