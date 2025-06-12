BOZMAN, MD - A seaplane crashed and flipped upside down in the waters off Talbot County on Thursday afternoon.
Details are currently limited, but the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tells WBOC that Natural Resources Police responded to the crash in Harris Creek on June 12.
Luckily, the pilot was the only occupant of the plane and was uninjured in the crash. NRP officers remained at the scene to collect more information. As of about 3 p.m. Thursday, the plane remained partially submerged and upside down, as seen from Chopper 16.
According to flight tracker website flightaware.com, the plane originally departed from Tilghman Whipp Airport north of Tilghman Island around 9 a.m. Thursday and landed at the Potomac Airfield south of Washington, D.C. The plane then departed Potomac Airfield around 11:54 a.m. and appears to have crashed into Harris Creek just before 12:30 p.m., according to flightaware.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.