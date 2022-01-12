SALISBURY, Md. - Ernie Sigmon was last seen boating in the Chesapeake Bay on December 29th.
In the weeks that have followed boaters from both the Western and Eastern Shore have hit the waters looking for signs of Sigmon or his boat.
Sigmon's son "Little Ernie" says he holds out hope his Dad will be found.
"We're still hopeful that we're going to find him. And a huge source of that hope is from the community. The amount of people that have been able to help us throughout the process, that have offered their own time and resources."
Among those searching for Sigmon is Kevin Mezick. He helped lead the over 100 day search for his own brother Eric, whose truck went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in December of 2020.
"I just wanted to help out. See if we can get him out and bring him home the feeling, uh I just can't describe the feeling. I mean its the worst I ever felt in my life."
Sigmon's son says the family can't thank Mezick enough for being a guiding light during a difficult time.
"At the end of the day, I would like to say thank you because to do it for 100 days by yourself for your own brother in your own regard is amazing and then to be willing to do it again for another family is something that we're extremely greatful for."
Sigmon's family says as the days go on the search area grows larger. But as it does the family says their search will not stop until they bring their father home.