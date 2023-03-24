SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people in a Salisbury drug bust that occurred last week.
On March 16th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to tips of drug activity at a residence on Carey Avenue. According to police, the home had become a nuisance house to the community. A search warrant was executed by the Emergency Response Team, Criminal Investigation Unit, and Community Action Team.
The search of the home reportedly uncovered evidence of drug distribution and usage. Jean Mamolito, 40, who resides in and maintains the residence according to police, was at the house at the time of the search. Mamolito was arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance to administer controlled dangerous substances, possession of cocaine, possession of suboxone, possession of alprazolam, and possession of controlled dangerous substances administer equipment. Mamolito was released on an unsecured bond.
Chevon Little, 48, was also present at the location. Little was charged at the scene with possession of cocaine and released.