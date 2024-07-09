SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection to a June fatal shooting of a Florida man in Salisbury.
According to State Troopers, on June 9th, at about 2:30 a.m., Salisbury Police arrived at the 700 block of E. Naylor Mill Road on reports of a shooting. There, police say their investigation revealed Fernando Medina-Moreta, 27, of Seaford, Delaware was involved in a fight with Franklin Abraham Rodriguez, 23, of Miami, Florida. At one point during the altercation, police say Medina-Moreta pulled out a gun and shot Rodriguez before fleeing. Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries.
Salisbury Police later turned the investigation over to the Maryland State Police.
On July 9th, State Police announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Medina-Moreta and asked the public’s assistance in locating him. Police say Medina-Moreta should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Medina-Moreta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.