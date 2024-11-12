KENT CO., DE- The second annual Delaware State University (DSU) BIPOC Farmers Conference kicked off today, bringing together minority farmers and the community for a two-day event aimed at addressing the unique challenges facing minority farmers in today’s agricultural industry.
The conference provides a platform for farmers and attendees to discuss these challenges while raising awareness and educating the public. It also focuses on empowering the next generation of farmers and shaping the future of agriculture.
For Taieshia Hyacinth, a new Black female farmer, one major challenge became immediately clear: funding.
"Right now, funding is a huge issue— it makes it difficult for farmers who want to get into the business to actually get the funding that's necessary and needed."
Cherse Winstead, the Dean of Agriculture, Science, and Technology at Delaware State University, echoed Hyacinth’s concerns, highlighting the dramatic decline in the number of Black farmers.
"Over a decade ago about 17 percent of farmers were Black- and in just a short amount of time, that number has reduced to 0.3 percent. And so of course you can imagine over the next decade or so that number could easily go down to zero."
However, funding is not the only obstacle facing minority farmers.
Winstead also pointed to a more significant issue: the decline in the number of students pursuing agricultural and environmental fields of study.
"There is an even more significant reduction in the number of students pursuing agriculture and environmental fields of study—so globally, we have an enrollment crisis."
Experts in the field stress that the future of farming hinges on engaging and inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders.
The BIPOC Farmers Conference plays a key role in bridging that gap, offering students of all ages a unique opportunity to explore the farming industry and its latest innovations firsthand.
Winstead believes that planting the seed now through events like this—where young people can see cutting-edge technologies, interact with experienced farmers, and learn about the industry—is crucial to securing the future of agriculture.
"These types of networking opportunities, where students can communicate with farmers who are already living the agricultural life, really influence our students to join the field and help meet the agricultural needs for our tomorrow."
The conference also showcased 21st-century farming technologies, including drones, robot dogs, and AI-powered tools, with hopes of sparking interest in modern farming practices among future farmers.
By planting the seeds for tomorrow's agricultural future, the event highlighted the critical role that innovation and education will play in overcoming the industry's challenges.