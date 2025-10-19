second georgetown crash

(Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department said they arrested another man after a second crash at the downtown Georgetown Circle in the early morning of Oct. 19.

Police say around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to North Bedford St. and the Circle and upon arrival, saw a man fleeing the scene on foot. After a short pursuit, they say they arrested the suspect, 35-year-old Santos Niz-Chilel of Georgetown.

They say the car was traveling down North Bedford St, then crashed straight into the Circle, hitting a street sign and damaging flower beds nearby. Police say the cost of the damages are still being assessed.

Niz-Chilel was charged with the following:

- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

- Resisting Arrest

- Criminal Mischief

- Failure to Provide Information

- Leaving the Scene of a Crash

Georgetown police say he is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.