GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department said they arrested another man after a second crash at the downtown Georgetown Circle in the early morning of Oct. 19.
Police say around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to North Bedford St. and the Circle and upon arrival, saw a man fleeing the scene on foot. After a short pursuit, they say they arrested the suspect, 35-year-old Santos Niz-Chilel of Georgetown.
They say the car was traveling down North Bedford St, then crashed straight into the Circle, hitting a street sign and damaging flower beds nearby. Police say the cost of the damages are still being assessed.
Niz-Chilel was charged with the following:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
- Failure to Provide Information
- Leaving the Scene of a Crash
Georgetown police say he is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.