TILGHMAN, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have identified another juvenile victim in a sexual abuse case involving Eric L. Werner of Tilghman.
In February, police began an investigation into alleged sexual child abuse charges against Werner. Through the investigation, it was discovered that Werner had reportedly sexually assaulted a minor on two different occasions. An arrest warrant was obtained and Werner was taken into custody on child abuse and related charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.
Further investigation in March revealed another juvenile victim. According to police, new information has pointed to Werner sexually assaulting the second minor at a residence in Tilghman. Further charges were filed against Werner in Talbot County District Court.
To date, Werner has been charged with Second Degree Child Abuse, Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Sex Offense, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, and Sexual abuse of a minor.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410.822.1020.