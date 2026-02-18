Secretary Volunteer Fire Company seeks federal funding amid alleged theft

SECRETARY, Md. - The Secretary Volunteer Fire Company is looking to secure more than $1 million in federal funding to replace its decades-old engine tanker, a truck leaders say has long outlived its service life.
The push for funding comes as the department works to recover from a major financial loss. Former treasurer Julie Ann Schuyler faces 69 charges for allegedly stealing more than $75,000 from the organization.
Mayor Susan Dukes said the actions of one individual do not define the volunteer company.
“I doubt they’ll ever be able to get that $75,000 back and that’s a shame, but that’s on her,” Dukes said. “It's one person that went rogue and the community supports the company as a whole.”
Robert Quathamer, a volunteer firefighter, said the missing funds could have gone toward needed equipment or other department needs.
“If we had that extra money, maybe we could look for maybe a loan through a bank or something as a down payment,” Quathamer told WBOC. “But now that that money's not here, we [have to] look for other outcomes–or other sources of income.”
Engine Tanker 16, the oldest vehicle in the department, is a critical part of the company’s ability to respond to emergencies. Quathamer said a replacement would improve reliability and response times.
“Having the capability as being a more reliable unit, if something is to break or go wrong with it, it's newer, so replacement parts are easier to get, they're faster to work on,” Quathamer said.
Mayor Dukes added that despite the financial setback, the fire company’s focus remains on protecting the community.
“If there's a fire, or an emergency situation, we rely on that fire department to get those trucks out and to be there quickly,” Dukes said.
The department says it has implemented safeguards to protect funds moving forward and remains committed to serving Secretary and the surrounding area.