SELBYVILLE, Del.– Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash resulting in a woods fire Sunday night.
The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company says it responded to the 36700 block of southbound US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) around 9:23 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Firefighters reportedly found a sedan fully engulfed in flames, spending about one hour extinguishing the fire.
One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to a press release.
WBOC will provide updates as information becomes available.