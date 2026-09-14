SELBYVILLE, Del.– Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash resulting in a woods fire Sunday night.

The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company says it responded to the 36700 block of southbound US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) around 9:23 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Firefighters reportedly found a sedan fully engulfed in flames, spending about one hour extinguishing the fire.

One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to a press release.

WBOC will provide updates as information becomes available.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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