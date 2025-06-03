SELBYVILLE, DE -- Selbyville's town council is considering updating the town's code to formally ban short-term rentals.
According to town officials, the ban would target rentals in any zoning district that are less than one year old.
Currently, the town's code does not explicitly prohibit short-term rentals; town officials said there is no definition of short-term rentals in the code. However, the code does say that any forms of rentals not outlined in the code are prohibited. This has led to short-term rentals falling into a grey area, according to town leaders.
The proposed amendment would clarify the definition of short-term rentals, as well as formally ban them in town. Town leaders said the discussion comes as the type of rental is gaining popularity in the area.
Some local workers WBOC spoke with Tuesday said they hope town leaders reconsider banning short-term rentals at all.
"I think it will benefit businesses here to have people stay at rentals because they're not local, so it will bring more people in," Julien Villegas, a barber in town, said.
Villegas went on to say he thinks people should have control over their properties.
"Unless they're doing crazy stuff, but it's a small town. Nobody would be able to do that anyways because the police will get called," Villegas said. "It's their property, so I don't see why it's a problem."
However, other people in town told WBOC they think town leaders should formally ban short-term rentals. Pete Trageser said he thinks it's the right decision for the community.
"If you have people buying, they are gonna be more secure and more permanent. And, they'll pay taxes," Trageser said.
Trageser also said he thinks it will help the local economy.
"People who live here full-time are likely to spend money here, and that's what makes a community more prosperous," Trageser said.
A public hearing over the proposal is expected to take place Monday, July 7th, according to town officials.