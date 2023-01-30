Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.