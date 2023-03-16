SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Selbyville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a property damage collision at Town Hall yesterday.
Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, an unknown driver of a white flat bed pick up truck hauling an excavator reportedly collided with the overhang on the west side of Selbyville Town Hall. The collision caused significant damage to the overhang, according to police.
The driver apparently exited the vehicle to view the damage, but then left the scene without contacting authorities.
The Selbyville Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to call 911, contact the department directly at 302-436-5085, or contact PFC Dodson at Liana.Dodson@cj.state.de.us.