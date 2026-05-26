SELBYVILLE, DE– Town leaders are seeking public input on a Downtown Development District application ahead of a planned committee discussion.
Officials say the designation would open the door to state resources for financial growth.
A survey is available through May 27 for neighbors to share details on how they use Selbyville's downtown area and any changes they would like to see.
Neighbors can access the survey online in English or Spanish, or complete a printed version at Town Hall, through May 27.
The town's Economic Development Committee will meet to discuss the proposed Downtown Development District application at 4 p.m. on May 27 at the Selbyville Public Library.
Selbyville is applying for designation as a Downtown Development District through a 2014 state law. The program coordinates state resources for economic growth in designated communities, with 12 across the First State considered Downtown Development Districts.
The application is due to Delaware's Office of State Planning and Coordination on June 15, with Gov. Matt Meyer (D) to announce new designations following a meeting Aug. 10.