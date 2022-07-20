EASTON, Md. - Senator Adelaide Eckardt, better known as "Addie" has never been hard to miss in her signature pink.
On the heels of what is expected to be a major loss in the Republican primary for Maryland's District 37 Senate seat, her campaign opponent, Delegate Johnny Mautz is reflective on her nearly thirty years serving the Mid-Shore.
"She spent the time, she did the homework, she did the research and she brought in the facts to prove the case to get the important bills passed. And she was known for getting a lot of bills passed, working across the aisle which is a tremendous asset," he said.
Maryland's State Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat echoed those sentiments.
"I'd like to congratulate Senator Eckardt on her nearly 28 years of exemplary and faithful service to the people of Maryland."
"She has been a powerful voice specifically for District 37 residents in Annapolis," he continued.
True to her commitment to public service, Senator Eckardt was not available for an interview on Wednesday.
She was busy in her role serving on Maryland's Commission on Suicide.
Delegate Mautz is now attempting to follow in Senator Eckardt's footsteps, ascending from the House seat she once held to her Senate seat.
"Senator Eckardt has been excellent for the Shore. She's been involved in public service since the 1990's and she's been there for so many people in so many different ways," he said.
With the primary now in the rear view mirror, Delegate Mautz is turning his attention to the general election. He will face Democrat Noami Hyman in November.
Senator Eckardt's term expires in January.