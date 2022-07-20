Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.