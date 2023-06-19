SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza is criticizing Governor Wes Moore's crime plan, saying it does not do enough to hold repeat violent offenders accountable.
Carozza, a Republican who represents the Eastern Shore, pointed to the case of Austin Davidson, the man convicted in May of killing Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Davidson had a history of violence and had been arrested multiple times before the shooting.
"I was just very much taken aback that there was nothing in there with accountability of consequences or dealing with repeat violent offenders," Carozza said of Moore's crime plan.
Moore's plan, which was announced last week, includes a number of measures aimed at reducing crime, such as increasing funding for law enforcement, expanding community-based programs, and improving coordination between different levels of government. However, Carozza argues it does not include any specific proposals for dealing with repeat violent offenders.
The Governor says he wants to keep an open dialogue with lawmakers ""I want to be clear. Gone are the days when coordination breaks down and the relationship between the executive branch and the legislative branch is strained."
Governor Moore said crime deserves an "all of the above" approach and that public safety is his number one priority as Governor.
Carozza says she is working with Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes and other lawmakers to craft bipartisan legislation that would address this issue.
WBOC reached out to the Governor's office for a response to Carozza's criticisms. We did not receive a response but we should note state offices were closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.