SALISBURY, MD.- The Harriet Tubman “The Beacon of Hope" statue in downtown Salisbury will soon be on the move again.
A sendoff event is planned for Wednesday, January 31st, from 11 a.m. to noon near the government building on North Division Street.
The event will start with a welcome prayer and Mayor Randy Taylor will present two citations and a certificate of appreciation.
The city plans to leave its mark with the monument by placing a brick from the nearby courthouse pathway in a capsule that travels with the beacon.
The next destination for “The Beacon of Hope,” is Rahway, New Jersey.
The statue arrived in Salisbury on November 9th after catching a ride on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It had been on exhibit at the Cape May Point Science Center in New Jersey.