HEBRON, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night on Rockawalkin Road that left one person seriously injured.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on May 22nd, just before 11 p.m., the driver of a Nissan Altima lost control and drove off the road. Police say the Nissan rolled before coming to a stop, and the driver was ejected from the car.
Due to life-threatening injuries, the driver was flown to a medical facility.
Police say further investigation into the crash will be conducted Thursday morning, May 23rd, and Rockawalkin Road will be closed between North Tourmaline Dr and South Tourmaline Dr beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office says they expect the road to reopen by noon.