SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Fire Department's hazmat team responded to a large leaking carbon dioxide container on Saturday morning. The fire department says they were on scene for about 6 hours.
The Salisbury Fire Department says their hazmat team responded to the container located the area of Hastings and E. Locust Street in Salisbury.
According to fire officials, the large carbon dioxide container was found leaking from its relief valve.
Salisbury Fire Department says they decided to drain the tank to "eliminate any hazard to the public". The SFD hazmat team worked on the scene for about 6 hours to completely drain the large container. SFD says "hose lines were used to suppress the vapor cloud while draining the product."