KENT ISLAND, Md. - A traffic management pilot program in Queen Anne's County is about to get started.
The Maryland State Highway Administration plans to limit ramp access to the Westbound Route 50 on Kent Island. Exits 39A, 38A, and MD 8 Exit 37 will all be closed for the weekends of Sept. 16-Oct. 1 on Saturdays and Sundays. County leaders say they hope this eliminates congestion on the back roads.
For example, westbound drivers will be able to get off of Route 50 and take Exit 38A but, they will not be able to use it to get back onto Route 50. The plans will re-direct drivers to Castle Marina Rd. County leaders say they hope that the drivers who rely on those GPS re-routes will be forced to stay on Route 50.
Homeowners who live on the streets that are susceptible to heavy beach traffic say they're glad something is being done.
Donald Lewis says, "I think it's great. I mean we've been after them for 15 years now to do something. And, I mean anything."
"When we did live here on the island it was absolutely a nightmare to try and get anywhere, especially on the side streets. We're very trained now to not go anywhere because of the traffic that it does cause," says Robin Edwards.
But some local businesses like Peace of Cake say this new program might not be the best idea because the out-of-town traffic brings them business.
Erica Rafter says, "If they can't get on the back roads, they can't find that we're back here. If you have somebody that goes to these shops in this area they'll go to one. 9 out of 10 times they'll walk to all the shops."
Resident Jillian Russel says she's not in favor of it either. She says, "I don't like it because I live around here so that's usually how I get out of the traffic. If I can't take those exits then how am I supposed to get away from the tourists? So how is that going to be useful to me at all?"
Queen Anne's County Commission President Jim Moran says, What we're trying to do is take away the prize for everybody that's a beach traveler or commuter that's going to come here, hit a backup, jump on Route 18, think they're gonna go to down route 18, get on the ramp and go down. That's not gonna happen. With that not happening we're hoping that they'll realize that it's true that if you stay on 50 it is much quicker to get across the bridge."
Moran added that after the weekend of Oct. 1, the commissioner will hold public comment periods for locals on what did and did not work.
Emergency vehicles will be able to move throughout and use the closed exits.
Exit closures will be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. during the Sept. 16 weekend. But, those times might change for the following weekends.
SHA also has a public comment section. Email: SHAInput@mdot.maryland.gov
For FAQ's click here.