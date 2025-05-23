SALISBURY, MD -- SHORE UP's Shady Pines Adult Day Program held its annual 'Senior Prom' Friday to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend.
According to organizers, the event allowed program participants, including seniors who require daytime supervision and those with long-term medical needs, to get together for a 'prom night'.
Organizers told WBOC that the event offers attendees a chance to find community and experience an event some may not have had the chance to.
"I'm happy to be here today at Shady Pines. I'm happy to be around people," Lilie And, one of the attendees, said Friday.
And said she enjoys the chance to spend time with her friends, like Wanda Turner.
"I don't ever stay home. I go every year," Turner said.
Attendee Alberta Foreman told WBOC it gives her a chance to dance.
"I get to mingle and have others with me and dance. And I love that," Foreman said.
Foreman also said she uses the chance to connect with others through her love of dance.
"I like to mingle with them. And I like to talk with them. It gives them hope and gives me hope. Everybody needs hope. So it means a lot."
Organizers said events like their 'Senior Prom' help keep attendees feeling young and help them find community. They also said it helps program participants keep a continued zest for life.
The event also invited family and friends to attend along with participants. A prom king and queen were also crowned to round out the afternoon.