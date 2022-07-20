NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend.
Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected.
"Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the color," Calpino said. "We all just kind of looked at each other like, 'OK, that's a shark,' which isn't necessarily uncommon."
"It was a thrash," Will Calpino said. "It only took two minutes to reel the shark in."
Tourists that visit and camp near the river, at Roaring Point, were worried for their children. Rachel Jacobs' children were kayaking when she heard the news.
"As a mom, that protective nature kicks in. And, I want to make sure I have eyes on them. It's not going to keep me out of the water but its going to keep me on high alert and super cautious," Jacobs said.
Another family on the beach voiced the same concern. Allison Craig and Stephen Jones were on vacation together with their four children. Jones said, "Very surprising." Craig nodded and said, "Yeah, and I would just say we would want them staying a little closer than they have been going out this week, for sure."
However, their kids seemed more excited than nervous. Fisher Jones said, "I have a fishing rod that has a herring on it, and I'm going to catch a shark."
Other families on the beach said they will watch for fins in the water.