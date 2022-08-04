SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night.
Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride.
"The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by a lot of people. Usually, there is long lines for that. If it's not the tilt-a-whirl, it's the Ferris wheel. It usually has long lines, as well," says Jones.
This year, there is a new ride. According to Jones, it's a new chance to put smiles on the faces of their visitors.
"They love seeing our rides. Especially when we have a new ride. They probably will all go to 'The Worm,' just because it is new to us," Jones said. "We get a lot of people, all over the shore, that come to see us."
Community member, Ezra Begum, will be taking her kids for the 10th year in a row. They have never missed a year.
"My kids are very excited about the carnival. We have a lot of fun over there. It's so fun, for the kids, in the summer," says Begum.
The carnival will run Monday through Saturday, Aug. 4-27.