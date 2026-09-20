HURLOCK, Md. - A fire started in a shed before spreading to a house in Hurlock on Saturday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Fire officials say the fire was on the 300 block of Commerce Street. They say someone passing by discovered the fire, and it took 40 Hurlock Volunteer firefighters 30 minutes to control it.
The fire started inside the shed, and the cause is still under investigation, although officials say they do not suspect foul play.
Six people were displaced, and they are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The loss is estimated to be around $75,000.