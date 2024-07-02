SALISBURY, MD - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a shed fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Wicomico County.
State officials say the fire occurred on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury around 2:30pm.
The fire, discovered by a passerby, originated in the exterior of a wood framed shed, according to the State Fire Marshal.
It took fire officials 10 minutes to control the incident.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say the preliminary cause was arson and that two juvenile arrests are pending in the incident.
The estimated structure loss is $6,000 and the estimated contents loss is $2,500.