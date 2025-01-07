EDEN, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a shed fire that occurred in Wicomico County on Tuesday morning.
State fire officials say the fire occurred on Stockyard Road in Eden on Tuesday morning at approximately 9:34am. The Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the location to find a "400-square-foot wood-framed shed" on fire.
The fire, discovered by someone passing by the structure, took 15 firefighters and 40 minutes to control. The estimated loss in total due to the incident is $30,000, according to fire officials.
The state fire marshal's office says the structure was vacant and secured at the time of the fire. The shed's electrical panel did indicate an unspecified electric event. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.