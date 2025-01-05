POCOMOKE CITY, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office and the Pocomoke City Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at a convenience store on Sunday.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says their Criminal Investigation Division is working alongside the Pocomoke City Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred at the Duck In Convenience Store on Lynn Haven Drive.
According to law enforcement, one person was shot and was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public, but asked that the public avoid the area, so law enforcement could continue their investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.