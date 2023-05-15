BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a Bridgeville shooting that occurred last night and resulted in the death of a man.
According to police, Orbby Holder, 23, of Bridgeville, was at a Sunday party on Mill Park Drive when an unknown man confronted him. Police say the confrontation then escalated and the suspect shot Holder with a handgun before fleeing.
Police reportedly arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. to find Holder lying in the front yard of a home suffering from the gunshot wound. Police and EMS provided medical aid before taking him to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, Holder was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information is yet available. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating and ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.