DOVER, DE - Police are investigating a shooting that left two homes damaged.
Dover Police say on July 27, around 3:16 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in Dover Park on White Oak Road. Officers reportedly located several spent shell casing in the area.
Police say two occupied homes in Manchester Square were damaged by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Dover Police say there are no leads at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.