MILLINGTON, Md. - Schrader's Outdoors is proposing turning a property just outside of Millington into an expansive shooting range.
But if the definition of a shooting club is changed by the County, to prevent shooting clubs from being built next to residential subdivisions, that plan would be put in jeopardy.
Planning and Zoning has suggested not changing the definition.
County Commissioners will have the final say.
But Environmentalist and neighbor Jay Falstad says he is hoping the County Commissioners will ultimately make what he calls the right decision.
"The reality is the planning commission failed in their duty to examine the issue on a broader impact for the rest of the county," Falstad said.
Schrader's co-owner Lisa Schrader says sport shooting is crucial and must continue.
"If you talk to anybody in Queen Anne's County that has been longtime residents it is a heritage in Queen Anne's County that we need to keep moving forward with," Schrader said.
At the Planning and Zoning meeting, the County's lead planner Rob Tracy said due process already exists at the county's Board of Appeals, which can prevent projects that are widely disapproved by the community.
"The fifth option would be for no action and that policy states that existing conditions and review at the Board of Appeals is sufficient to accomplish the purpose of this text amendment and that due process is sufficiently addressed," Tracy said.
An issue that has Queen Anne's County up in arms, still up for debate.