CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is Aug. 14-20.
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is a win-win for both spenders and Maryland businesses. And for some, it is a tradition they look forward to before the new school year.
The Bay Country Shop, voted Dorchester and Talbot County's Best Business and Best Home Accessories Store by Coastal Style Magazine, expects a sales boost for the week to follow. And, they have already seen mother's with their kids doing some shopping. They say the Tax-Free Week means a lot for them and those in the community.
Manager of the Bay Country shop, Marilyn Varner says, "It's an incentive for people not to have to pay six percent. It's six percent off of their regular receipts. So, six percent means a lot to a lot of people in this area."
The Butterfly Boutique, in Cambridge, can agree the Tax-Free week helps both buyers and sellers. Shawn Harper, who has worked at the boutique for six years, says they have not noticed a huge increase, but she's sure it will pick up as the week continues.
"I think its always a boost when you can make your dollar stretch a little longer and not have to pay that extra little bit. It allows you to get the nicer something that you want, or the bigger backpack, or the different shoes. It makes you stretch your dollar a bit," says Harper.
During the week, single items of clothing or shoes, under 100 dollars, are Tax-Free. The first 40 dollars of any backpack purchase is also Tax-Free.