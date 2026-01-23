SALISBURY, MD - Store parking lots in Wicomico County were packed Friday with shoppers anxious to stock up before the forecasted snowfall Sunday morning.
Essentials like milk, eggs and bread topped many lists. Some shoppers said they had to go to multiple stores to get those hot commodity items.
"When I went to different stores, they didn't have much,” Charia West said. “They didn't have no milk, no eggs."
Shelves for certain staples were already picked through by noon on Friday. The Wiecks did the majority of their shopping on Thursday night to avoid empty aisles, despite traveling back to their home on the Western Shore Saturday morning before the storm.
"Hopefully, we'll get out of here tomorrow morning and head back home to the Western Shore,” Nancy Wieck said. “We've done our grocery shopping while we're here and we're going to pack it all home with us."
Denise Moyland of Seaford said the forecast does not faze her, but that she is being selective about where she shops to avoid the panic.
"I'm from the Baltimore area, so I'm used to snow,” Moyland said. "I'm staying away from a lot of the different stores because I know they are probably packed solid today."