SALISBURY, Md. - Volunteers who spend their time mentoring and supporting children across the Eastern Shore were honored during SHORE UP! Inc.’s annual Foster Grandparent Program end-of-year celebration.
The event recognized volunteers for five, 10 and 15 years of service through a program that places senior volunteers in public schools, day care centers, Head Start programs, Early Head Start centers and family support centers. The event had multiple guest speakers, including Maryland Senator Mary Beth Carozza.
Joyce Farrare, director of the Foster Grandparent Program, said the event offers an opportunity to celebrate volunteers after a year of work in classrooms.
“They’ve worked since September tirelessly to support the classrooms, and this is their day,” Farrare said. “This is their day to celebrate each other, to celebrate the accomplishments of the program and just a wonderful fellowship.”
The Foster Grandparent Program is open to qualifying volunteers age 55 and older who can serve at least 20 hours per week. Volunteers work closely with children who may need additional academic, social or emotional support.
Farrare said the volunteers serve more than 1,000 children each year through public schools, Head Start and Early Head Start centers.
“They are mentors. They’re volunteers,” Farrare said. “The teachers love them because they are another set of eyes, another set of hands.”
Program leaders said foster grandparents help support school readiness, literacy, math skills and social-emotional development.
Denise Lewis, advisory council program co-chair, said the group has also expanded its community outreach efforts during the past two years, providing support for children and seniors beyond the classroom.
The Foster Grandparent Program is operated by SHORE UP! Inc. in Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester and Caroline counties. The program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Eligible volunteers receive a tax-free stipend, transportation and meal assistance, leave time, liability insurance and an annual physical examination while serving children in their communities.